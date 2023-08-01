Court remands South African lawyer for murder of his girlfriend and burning her body inside car

A 30-year-old legal practitioner, Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, was remanded in custody for murdering his girlfriend and burning her body inside a vehicle.

LIB reported that Mpisi appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 31, on allegations of killing Mahlako Malebo Rabalao, the mother of his child in March 2023.

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane, in a statement after the court hearing, said Mpisi was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, on 28 July 2023, following a warrant that was issued on 19 July 2023, for his arrest.

“The allegations emanate from a case that was investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS), in relation to the discovery of the remains of Mahlako Malebo Rabalao (27), inside her burnt vehicle,” the statement read.

“SAPS received a call about a burning car in Midrand, and on arrival, they found human remains on the front seat of the vehicle. The remains were later confirmed to be those of Rabalao.

“Mpisi remains in custody and will be back in court on 07 August 2023, for a possible bail hearing.”