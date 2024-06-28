COURT REPRIMANDS STATE FOR LACK OF SERIOUSNESS IN THE MALANJI CASE

….says the DPP will be informed accordingly

Lusaka… Thursday, June 27, 2024

Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga this afternoon reprimanded the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for failing to appear before her in the matter in which former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji and former secretary to treasury Fredson Yamba are facing corruption charges.

Magistrate Wishimanga ruled that the lack of seriousness in the manner the state is prosecuting the matter from the time it commenced its continued trial on June 18, 2024, is very disappointing.

The court has since warned that it will inform the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) about the conduct of Prosecutors in the matter.

In this matter, Yamba is charged with two counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures while Malanji is facing eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

When the matter came up for continued trial, the court wondered why the state were not present.

“What do we do now? Where is the other party? This is the problem when I talk you start saying I talk too much. How can you go and decide not to come back? I’m very disappointed with the behaviour of the state. They cannot adjourn the matter and not appear in court. I do not have any reason apart from what the marshal said. But the state knows the court procedures. This is lack of seriousness from the state. Because of their lack of seriousness, I will have to inform the DPP about this behaviour,” she ruled.

“The Defence was available and ready by 15:00hrs after our adjournment but this is now 16:10hrs and the Prosecution is nowhere to be seen!”