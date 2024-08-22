COURT SCHEDULES NAWAKWI’S SEDITION CASE FOR OCTOBER 4, 2024



The Lusaka Magistrate court has scheduled October 04, 2024 for ruling on whether or not Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD President EDITH NAWAKWI has a case to answer in a matter where she is charged with seditious practices.



This follows the closure of the case by the prosecution.



Ms. NAWAKWI was charged for Seditious Practices in relation to her remarks over the abduction of PETAUKE Central member of Parliament EMMANUEL BANDA in May 2024.



Earlier, before the closure of her case, arresting officer KELVIN KANDELA told LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate IRENE WISHIMANGA that police have not charged anybody accused of having abducted Mr. BANDA.



Mr. KANDELA testified that this is because nobody has moved the police to charge individuals that allegedly abducted Mr. BANDA.



He made the submissions during cross examination by defence Lawyer CHIFUMU BANDA.



