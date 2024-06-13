COURT SET TO HEAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY TO CONTEST FUTURE ELECTIONS

The Constitutional Court is tomorrow Friday June 14, 2024 expected to hear a matter in which former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest future elections is being challenged.

The matter is expected to be heard by a full bench of constitutional court judges.

In this matter, a Zambian Citizen, Michelo Chizombe, has petitioned the court seeking among other reliefs a declaration that the former President is not eligible to seek a presidential office for the third term.

He also wants the court to declare that Mr. Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 election was unconstitutional.

CREDIT: Diamond TV