COURT SETS APRIL 30 FOR JUDGEMENT IN MUNIR’S SEDITION CASE



LUSAKA Magistrate Trevor Kasanda Kalisilira has set April 30, 2025, as judgement date in a matter in which Lumezi Independent member of parliament is charged with seditious practices.





Zulu is facing one count of seditious practices contrary to Section 57 (1) (e) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





It is alleged that on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka, Zulu uttered seditious words on social media, to which he claimed to have had reliable information that, “the President was going to dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8, 2023, after addressing Parliament, and that he was going to call for early elections.





He further incited Zambians to prepare for campaigns after the President dissolves Parliament”.



News Diggers