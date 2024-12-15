COURT SETS JUDGEMENT DATE IN HIBEENE MWIINGA’S CORRUPTION CASE



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set March 11, 2025, as the judgment date in the matter where former president Edgar Lungu’s Economic Advisor Hibeene Mwiinga and three others are facing corruption-related charges.



Mwiinga, his wife Mercy Munsanje, their son Hakaantu and Hichkay farms are facing 72 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, valued at over K41 million and $238,900 in cash.



In his defence, Mwiinga told the court that he earned over US$1,000,000 from 2006 to 2010 while he was employed at the Africa Development Bank (ADB). Mwiinga also told the court that before he started his duties at State House, he had acquired a loan of K1.5 million through his son, Hakaantu.





News Diggers