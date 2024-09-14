COURT SETS JUDGEMENT DATE IN LUSAMBO, WIFE’S CORRUPTION CASE



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set November 8, 2024, as the date for judgement in the matter where Bowman Lusambo and his wife, Nancy, are charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



Lusambo and his wife are facing 10 counts of corrupt acquisition of public property, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, tax evasion and conspiracy to fraud.



When the matter came up for continued defence before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu, defence lawyer Likando Kalaluka informed the court that the two other witnesses the couple intended to bring had not travelled. He, therefore, told the court that the defence would be closing their case.



