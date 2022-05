COURT STAYS ACC’S SEIZURE OF CHITOTELA’S PROPERTY

THE Magistrate Court has stayed Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC’s) seizure of former Minister of Tourism, Ronald Chitotela’s property until the issue is heard on May 9, 2022.

Last week, the ACC seized the said property on account of being proceeds of crime and the court has now granted the ex-parte order, meaning, the said property will remain in the hands of ACC until the matter is heard.

(The Scoop Newspaper)