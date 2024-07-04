COURT STOPS SAMPA’S DECISION TO REMOVE NG’ONA AS PF SG

By Best Jere

The Lusaka High Court has stopped the decision of Patriotic Front (PF) President, Miles Sampa to remove Morgan Ng’ona as a member of the Central Committee and PF Secretary General.

The Court has also halted Mr. Sampa’s decision to dissolve the Central Committee organ of the PF.

In this matter, Mr. Ng’ona sued Mr. Sampa demanding among other reliefs an order that Mr. Sampa’s decision to dissolve the central committee of the opposition party is illegal saying he does not wield such powers.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge, Conceptor Zulu, has set today July 4, 2024, for an interparty hearing of the matter.