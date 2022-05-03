Lusaka High Court Judge Lombe Phiri has ruled in favour of UPND Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa in a matter where PF acting President’s Given Lubinda Foundation made an application to seek an injunction preventing the councillor from disturbing the plaintiff and his directors peaceful enjoyment of property no. 1472/917/REM of Kamwala South, in Lusaka.

Councillor Simataa has been engaged in a relentless battle to reclaim ownership of the community property which was designated to be a play park, but is occupied by Given Lubinda Foundation, in a process the Councillor claims was corrupt.

JUDGE LOMBE RULED;

“I find that the claims as they are set out, and the case as pleaded, do not reveal a clear cause of action. On that front alone, this application lacks merit, and is dismissed.

Costs ordered for the defendant”