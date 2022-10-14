COURT TO DETERMINE WHETHER MUMBI AND SHEBBY HAVE A CASE TO ANSWER
By Marcus Brian Sakubita
Former PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and her co-accused former President Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa have arrived at the Mongu High to hear the court ruling on whether they have a case to answer in a murder trial case.
In this matter the duo is accused of killing a UPND cadre, Lawrence Banda, in 2019 during the Kaoma Council Chairperson by-election campaigns.
Mumbi will have a Nolle, and walk out a free person.
She should not take it personally though. She is a victim of the fixer-in-chief himself. She had it coming though, and was an easy target. She can now sue the state and more tax payers money will be wasted.
When you enter politics in Africa, as opposition, you should expect to split your time evenly at home, campaigning, and in jail.