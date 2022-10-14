COURT TO DETERMINE WHETHER MUMBI AND SHEBBY HAVE A CASE TO ANSWER

By Marcus Brian Sakubita

Former PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and her co-accused former President Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa have arrived at the Mongu High to hear the court ruling on whether they have a case to answer in a murder trial case.



In this matter the duo is accused of killing a UPND cadre, Lawrence Banda, in 2019 during the Kaoma Council Chairperson by-election campaigns.