The Anti Corruption Commission writes;

COURT UPDATE:

The People V Fredson Yamba and 5 others (FTJ University)

The matter in which former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and 5 others are charged with willful failure to follow applicable procedure came up today in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.

This is the matter in which an advance payment of US$33, 750,000 to China Energy Engineering Group – Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd for the construction of FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa and Kasama without following the laid down procedure.

The matter came up for mention which took place today before Chief Resident Magistrate Hon Chibwili and mention of the case took place.

Hon Chibwili adjourned the matter for trial to the pre-set dates 30th October, 2nd November and 7th November 2023.

The matter in which former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is charged with possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime also came up for commencement of trial before Hon Chibwili in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.

However, trial in the matter could not take off as the Defense’s lawyer was unavailable before Court.

Hon. Chibwili has since been adjourned the matter to the pre-set dates 3rd, 4th and 5th October 2023.