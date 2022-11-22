Court Update: The People V Fredson Yamba and 5 others (FTJ University)

Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and five (5) others yesterday pleaded not guilty to the charge of one count of Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure.

In this matter, the State (Anti-Corruption Commission) following the ruling by the Lusaka Magistrate Court had earlier applied for the amendment of the indictment for all six accused persons, and yesterday the accused persons took fresh plea.

However, before the matter could commence for trial, one of the defence lawyers for Dr. Patrick Nkanza submitted before Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Chibwili that his client should not appear on the same indictment as the other 5 accused persons as his client’s involvement relates to a different contract from that of the other five.

Hon. Chibwili has reserved ruling on this matter to 6th December, 2022.