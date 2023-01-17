Court Upholds Death Penalty On Ndola Woman Who Burnt Her Former Boyfriend With Petrol After He Ended Their Relationship

COURT UPHOLDS DEATH PENALTY ON NDOLA WOMAN

The Court of Appeal has upheld a death penalty imposed on a woman of Ndola who burnt her former boyfriend with petrol resulting in his death a few days later after he ended their relationship.

However, the court has acquitted Mirriam Chilosha on another charge of arson for which she received a life imprisonment sentence.

Jeremiah Mbawa, a gym instructor, was murdered at Floriana Lodge in Solwezi in December 2019, by being set ablaze with petrol.

Chilosha, who was charged with murder in the first count and arson in the second, was angered after she discovered that Mr Mbawa, her former boyfriend, had engaged another.

CREDIT: ZDM