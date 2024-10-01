COURT VIEWS MALANJI’S 30 ROOM HOTEL IN KITWE



LUSAKA Magistrates Court yesterday moved to Kitwe, Copperbelt, to view former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji’s 30-room Gibson Royal Hotel linked to alleged proceeds of crime.



The hotel, situated in Buchi, including a 250-seater storey conference room at the premises, is currently under seizure by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).



The property was grabbed in connection with claims against Mr Malanji and former secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba.



The duo is accused of failing to adhere to guidelines relating to the management of public resources and possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



PICTURES: MWANSA MULENGA



