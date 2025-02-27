COURT WARNS EMMANUEL MWAMBA SURETY



THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has warned former diplomat Emmanuel Mwamba’s surety that action will be taken against him if the accused fails to appear in court on March 4.





Magistrate Amy Masoja-Chilangwa warned that she will not take any more excuses from the surety, Boniface Chibeka.



“I want to warn the surety over this predicament. His explanation does not have merit. Having looked at the record, every time he has been giving excuses.





“I send a strong warning to the surety, at the next sitting [the] court won’t take it lightly,” the court warned.





This is in a case Mwamba, who is Patriotic Front chairperson for information and publicity, and three others are charged with disorderly conduct at a police station.