COURT WARNS SABOI

LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate Sylvia Okoh has ruled that Saboi Imboela will have to proceed with her defence with no lawyers if she fails to engage new attorneys to represent her.

Magistrate Okoh warned that she will not adjourn the National Democratic Congress (NDC) president’s case any further than July 9.

“As much as you have a right to legal representation, it does not mean that you have the whole time in the whole world to look for a lawyer. At the next sitting, we have to proceed,” the magistrate said.

Imboela is accused of defaming State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka and has been found with a case to answer and placed on defence.

Daily Mail