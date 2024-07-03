COURT WILL REVERSE MILES’S FOOLISHNESS- Robert Chabinga

COURT WILL REVERSE MILES’S FOOLISHNESS

The Candidates Reports;

Renegade PF Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga says the Judiciary is on his side to reverse the decision Miles Sampa made to remove him as leader of the opposition.

“It’s one thing to celebrate when you score yet it’s also another thing to wait for the referee to check the legitimacy of the goal.” He says.

Chabinga says he is not bothered by Miles’s hallucinations stating that, he has already contacted Lewish Mosho to help him draft legal documents and take them to court where he knows what Judges will do.

Chabinga says no matter the situation, Judges are on his side. He claims he is working with the system so there is no way he is going to lose a case that involves destroying PF.