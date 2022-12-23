CRACKED HOUSES WORRY COPPERBELT’S NCHANGA RESIDENTS

By Lovemove Sondashi

More than two decades after blasting activities at Konkola Copper Mines Open pit in Nchanga on the Copperbelt, residents around the mine are still paying the price as their houses are developing cracks.

Effects of land degradation as a result of the blasting has continued weakening the ground, making the residents live in fear for their lives.

Speaking to Diamond Media Henry Mwape wondered why it has taken long for KCM to compensate them or at least relocate them.

Earlier this week Nchanga Member of Parliament Derricky Chilundika directed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to urgently relocate the residents of Nyanji, Nchanga and Mishoshi who have been living in cracked houses.

KCM has not yet responded to the Press Query sent on the matter.