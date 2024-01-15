Cress Motors is renting my property, says Matambo

By Mwenya Mofya

COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo says he does not own Cress Motors Zambia, but that the car dealership is only renting his property for its branch in Ndola.

A voice note of a woman has emerged in which she is heard calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to send the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate Matambo, saying he had bought hundreds of cars which were being sold under Cress Motors Zambia in Ndola.

The woman claimed that Matambo had gained wealth within a short period of time, at the expense of Zambians who voted for the UPND… —news diggers