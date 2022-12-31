CRIME NEVER ROTS AND TRUTH ALWAYS WINS… I served as Finance minister but did not steal even K1 – MAGANDE

CRIME NEVER ROTS AND TRUTH ALWAYS WINS – MAGANDE … I served as Finance minister but did not steal even K1

Former Finance minister Ng’andu Magande says crime never rots, urging leaders to always set the right example in public service.

Speaking on the conviction of former Finance minister Dr Katele Kalumba and former Finance permanent secretary Stella Chibanda to five years imprisonment by the Supreme court, Magande pointed to the manner he handled affairs during his time as Finance minister in contrast to how people like Dr Kalumba handled matters while serving in the same ministry.

He said during his time at Finance, not even a single accounts assistant was taken to court on account of abusing state resources.

“I am just happy that during my administration there wasn’t even a single clerk that was indicted for corruption. And also because on my appointment day on 3rd of July, 2003 I told my officers I will not steal even K1 of your money (public money). And I didn’t steal and I said anybody whoever will steal K1 I will take him to court and nobody did,” Magande said to Daily Revelation media, saying he set the pace of anti-corruption which was followed through and hoped the leaders of today and those who will come in the future can follow through the same path. “I think that will be a very nice story for the young people who don’t know me.”

Speaking on the enduring nature of justice to always prove its name, given that this is one matter that started almost 20 years ago, Magande said in his language they say “mulandu tuboli”.

“It says that if you commit an offence it doesn’t rot until you clear yourself. So that is basically how in our tradition we talk of justice, that whatever happens you must… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/crime-never-rots-and-truth-always-wins-magande-i-served-as-finance-minister-but-did-not-steal-even-k1/