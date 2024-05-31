Crime scene officer produces photographic album in Shikapwasha’s murder case

A Crime scenes officer has told the Court that he got swabs of the blood spots he found in the late Lieutenant General Ronald Shikapwasha’s bedroom and surrendered the swab to the investigations officer for further examination.

Jeff Sitali, a detective inspector at Force Headquarters under scenes of crime and photographic department office said he got pictures of the crime scene which was disordered and prepared a photographic album.

This is in a matter where general Shikapwasha’s widow Jane Lusengo is charged with murder.

Testifying before judge Conceptor Zulu Sitali said on January 15, 2024 he was assigned to attend to a crime scene of the shooting incident that took place in Ibex area Lusaka Urban which officers at Twin palm police station were investigating.

“I arranged the requisite equipment as my role role was to basically process the scene and also take photos if necessary I came to know that the victim was retired Lieutenant General Shikapwasha,”he said.

“Information was that the incident occurred in the main bedroom. I used the said Zambia Police digital camera to capture the access route from the main door up until the main bedroom. In the main bedroom my lady, which measured about 10x7metres, I also captured the environment as was found then.”

He said upon taking a close look at the floor he noticed some spots which were different from the carpet and he decided to get a swab.

“I did a swab and packaged the content which were subjected to the forensic laboratory at Levy Mwanawasa hospital. The swabs were submitted by detective Inspector Mubiana,” said Sitali.

“I took photos at the scene and proceeded to have them produced and later compiled a photographic album for presentation before this Court.”

The matter comes up today at 12:00 for cross examination.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba May 30, 2024.