CRIMINAL ARMED WITH TWO PISTOLS SHOOT DEAD INDIAN NATIONAL IN KITWE

A lone criminal armed with two pistols has shot dead an Indian national in Kitwe’s Parklands area while one is battling for his life at the Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

According to Daily Nation, the incident happened after the criminal robbed four Indian businessmen of 9,000 Kwacha.

The four businessmen are proprietors of the Super Save shopping Complex in Parklands.

Rushabh Sharma, 23 who is nursing a bullet wound on his right leg confirmed the death of his elder brother Kartik Limbchiya ,26 who succumbed around 01 hours this morning.