CRIMINAL ARMED WITH TWO PISTOLS SHOOT DEAD INDIAN NATIONAL IN KITWE
A lone criminal armed with two pistols has shot dead an Indian national in Kitwe’s Parklands area while one is battling for his life at the Kitwe Teaching Hospital.
According to Daily Nation, the incident happened after the criminal robbed four Indian businessmen of 9,000 Kwacha.
The four businessmen are proprietors of the Super Save shopping Complex in Parklands.
Rushabh Sharma, 23 who is nursing a bullet wound on his right leg confirmed the death of his elder brother Kartik Limbchiya ,26 who succumbed around 01 hours this morning.
We can’t allow this type of lawlessness in zambia. Let police do their job and apprehend the suspect so that he can be sent to the gallows. This type of news has the potential to destabilize everything that the new government wants to achieve because it can scare potential investors not to mention loss of innocent lives and property.
Time has come for the community to join in the fight against crime. Let these residents work with the police and form Neighbourhood watch groups. The police need to be supported.
This will help to increase the man power and resources to enable the police to effectively and efficiently combat crime.
Its not enough to sit back and simply make commands. It is the residents who are being attacked and therefore they need to to join in the fight and get rid of these foolish cowards attacking the innocent. Together we are strong and can withstand any attack but divided we are easily picked out one by one.
How long do we want to live in fear. Its time to take the war to these beasts and send them were the need to go. Jail or Hell which ever they desire.
This is very sad news.
Losing a life over 9000 Kwacha.
Maybe a fight broke out and the criminal was forced to fire his gun?
I pray this monster is caught soon, and caged for a very long time.
Rest in peace.
Sad, sad news. No human life should end this way.