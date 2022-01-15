CRIMINAL DEFAMATION IS VERY BAD LAW, REPEAL IT- DR. SISHUWA SISHUWA
Did the police act within the law by arresting Nakacinda? YES
Is defamation of the President a bad law? VERY BAD
Does it threaten free speech, undermine media freedom, and weaken #Zambia’s democracy? YES
SOLUTION? Move a motion to repeal it.
Repeal requires a SIMPLE majority.
Did the police act within the law by arresting Nakacinda? YES— Sishuwa Sishuwa (@ssishuwa) January 15, 2022
Is defamation of the President a bad law? VERY BAD
Does it threaten free speech, undermine media freedom, and weaken #Zambia’s democracy? YES
SOLUTION? Move a motion to repeal it. Repeal requires a SIMPLE majority. pic.twitter.com/4Mw7jt2jU7
Don’t mind Mr Shuwa, Shuwa! He is an example of an educated fool! Always in the media for foolish things.
Our country needs that law and the Govt needs to keep it. There is no country without the POA.
If you remove that law, people like Nakachinda, Mpombo, Lusambo, Kambwili etc will go mad insulting people because insults will be legalised.
Even traditionally, we don’t allow our children to insult. Now we have an educated fool called Shuwa, Shuwa and he is saying insults should be legalised – what kind of madness is that especially for someone calling himself a Doctor!
He is the most stupid Doctor if you asked me!!
Please keep that Law until Nakachinda, Mr Shuwa and other mad people are all dead!!
Govt won’t manage to tame these fools without that law, they are wild animals and must be treated as wild animals.
If the education system is not teaching people how to disagree without causing offence, the law should stay. If people don’t have good manners, then they can be reminded the hard way that good manners are good. The president of Zambia is not above criticism; he can be criticized without being insulted.
100% agree with this. It has been abused by all governments in the past and will be abused by all governments in the future. Upnd have the power to do the right thing and correct some things. One of them is this defamation of the President law and second is the public order act.