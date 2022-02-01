Criminal gang kills Lusaka cop

A LUSAKA-based police officer has died from injuries he sustained after being attacked by a criminal gang on Friday night.

Constable Dalitso Phiri of Matero Police Station is said to have died in the early hours of Sunday while receiving treatment at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

According to Police spokesperson Rae Hammonga, a gang of seven criminals attacked the off-duty police officer as he headed to Billings Police Min Camp near Chaisa compound from a drinking spree while in the company of a colleague around 22:00 hours.

“The duo met seven criminals who were armed with sticks and planks. A fight between the two camps erupted unfortunately the deceased and his friend were defeated as the criminals managed to steal a cell phone from the deceased,” Hammonga told Kalemba in a statement.

Despite sustaining swollen lips and blood-stained eyes from the attack, Constable Phiri managed to go to Garden Police Station the following morning around 10:00 hours where he was issued a medical report after filing case of robbery.

Police say they are investigating the matter.

Kalemba