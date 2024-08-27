CRIMINAL G@NGS TAKE OVER ABANDONED KAMWALA SOUTH MARKET, TURNING SHOPS INTO HOUSES FOR RENT – COUNCILLOR SIMATAA

Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa says emerging reports of house car break-ins, thefts and attacks in Kamwala South area are linked to criminal gangs that have taken advantage of the abandoned state of Kamwala South Market, turning shops into houses for rent and using the market as a springboard for criminal activities.

The civic leader says following complaints from the community, on site Investigations conducted by Council Police confirmed that over 100 unused shops have been illegally converted into places of illicit activity, some are being rented out as homes, others are sex brothels, and others are liquor stores/depots for the sale of ‘Kachasu’ the local brew.

Councillor Simataa says the use of Markets other than for the purpose of trade, is strictly prohibited under the Markets and Bus Stations Act, and has confirmed that a 14 day countdown has already commenced and a notice issued to all illegal squatters to leave.

The councillor has further warned and reminded shop owners against sub-letting, adding that they are also tenants of the Council whether they built the shops or not, and hence the Council will not hesitate to repossess all sub-letted shops, “public safety and security overrides individual interests, we’re ready to cross-swords with all those breaking the law” he said.

