CRIMINALS CHOP OFF LIVINGSTONE TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICER`S FINGERS



Unknown criminals have attacked a Traffic Police Officer at Livingstone Central Police Station in Southern Province and robbed him of his personal belongings.



Constable Emmanuel Munembo was also unlawfully wounded on the head and had 2 of his fingers chopped off from both hands by the unknown criminals along Lusaka road when he had a car breakdown in the late hours of Friday.



Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka who confirmed the development in a statement says brief facts of the matter are that between 19:00hrs and 22:05hrs, Constable Munembo was driving his Toyota chaser along Lusaka road when the vehicle developed mechanical issues.



Mr. Daka explains that while the police officer was inspecting his vehicle, five unknown individuals emerged and assaulted him using metal objects to amputate 2 fingers from both his hands.



He says the victim was able to drive to his parents residence in Dambwa central where he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.



Mr. Daka says the police have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the vicious attack on the police officer.



PN