CRIMINALS INTERCEPTED AT TOLL GATE



Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) requested the assistance of our security officers to intercept criminals. They made the request through the supervisor on duty and were granted a ZP Officer in charge at the toll gate.



They had intel about the criminals known for robbing individuals in Solwezi and Kitwe on different occasions. Once at the Toll Plaza, the officers waited for a short while until when the criminals ar…