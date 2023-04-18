CRIMINALS RANSACK GARDEN HOUSE SHOPS

Criminal gangs have ransacked several shops in Lusaka’s Garden House area stealing various property.

This happened between last Friday and yesterday Sunday April 16, 2023.

One of the affected, ANGEL NYONI has told ZNBC news that the gangs broke into his shop, between 19 hours and 21 hours, stealing assorted goods and money.

Mr. NYONI has explained that the criminals are moving in groups, armed with plunks and knives..

Meanwhile, area Councilor, GERALD SAMBOKO says most of the members of the criminal gangs are on the police wanted list.