CRIMINALS SHOULD NOT BENEFIT FROM ILLEGAL ASSETS – ACC



The Acting Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Monica Mwansa, has warned that the Commission will not allow criminals to benefit from illegally acquired assets.



Speaking during a panel discussion at the launch of the 2024 Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Corruption Perception Index, Ms. Mwansa stated that all unlawfully obtained resources must be reclaimed and returned to the people.



She further disclosed that the Commission has recorded an increase in conviction rates following the implementation of new rules that expedite the handling of corruption-related cases within five months.



Meanwhile, Itezhi-Tezhi Member of Parliament Twambo Mutinta has emphasized that politicians should not be defended when they steal public resources.



Zambia has improved its Corruption Perception Index (CPI) score for the second time in a decade, rising from 37 in 2023 to 39 in 2024 out of 100, leading to an improved global ranking.



TIZ Policy and Research Manager Bright Chizonde attributes this progress to a reduction in bribery in business operations, driven by electronic government service reforms and judicial reforms, among other factors.



Diamond TV