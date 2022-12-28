CRIMINALS STEAL $10,000 AT GUN POINT IN KITWE

Three armed robbers have stolen money and assorted items valued at K 429,800 after breaking into a house belonging to an Indian national on Christmas in Parklands, Kitwe.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed robbers broke into a house through a sitting room door and stole $10,000 cash (K180,000), wrist watches , assorted perfumes and three mobile phones.

Mr. Mweemba said the three unknown criminals who were armed with a pistol, iron bars and a knife demanded money from Mr Ganjay Kumar Shah aged 64, whom they found in the house.

“The province for the past 24 hours recorded one case of interest, an Aggravated Robbery whose details are as follows. In Kitwe, aggravated robbery occurred on 25/12/2022 at 23:20 hours at flat G A 1 Kola Court Parklands Kitwe in which Mr Ganjay Kumar Shah aged 64, an Indian national reported that he was attacked by three men armed with a pistol and iron bars while at home,” Mr. Mweemba stated.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the complainant and his wife Female Orvashi Shah were housing sitting for their son male Chitrang Shah aged 34 who had travelled with his family to Lusaka for a holiday. At around 23:00hrs they secured the house and retired to bed.

At around 23:30hrs the complainant went to the kitchen to drink water and as he was coming back he was confronted by three unknown criminals who were armed with a pistol, iron bars and a knife. They demanded money and held the complainant as they started searching the house,” he said.