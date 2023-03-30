CRIMINALS STEAL K50,100 FROM A PARKED CAR IN NDOLA

Criminals have stolen K50, 100 from a vehicle parked at Kafubu Mall in Ndola.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the stolen money was in the custody of 58-year old book keeper identified as Wesley Mumba, who was sent to withdraw and deposit money by a named company.

Mr. Mumba was sent to withdraw K105, 100 from Indo Zambia Bank and was also to deposit an amount of K55, 000 into the Stanbic Bank account.

Mr. Mweemba narrated that Mr. Mumba withdrew the money as instructed and drove to Kafubu Mall to deposit but when returning to his car he found the driver’s door open and discovered that the money was missing.

“The criminals gained access into the car by damaging the locking system to the Driver’s door and after stealing the money; the same door is believed to have been used as an exit. Docket of case opened, scene of crime visited and no arrest nor recovery made,” Mr. Mweemba said.

