CRIMINALS WIELDING IRON BARS ATTACK TANKER DRIVER ON CHIRUNDU-KAFUE ROAD – POLICE



Details 👇



POLICE SERVICE PRESS STATEMENT



INTENSIFIED POLICE PATROLS AND CALL FOR COOPERATION FROM TRUCKERS



March 2, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that following an incident of aggravated robbery involving a truck driver along Chirundu-Kafue Road at Mulyakapoka area, police have intensified patrols in the area to enhance security for motorists, particularly truck drivers using this route.



The incident, which occurred today March 2, 2025 at approximately 15:30 hours, involved a Shacman tanker truck driven by Mr. John K. Samakayi, aged 55, who was attacked by three criminals—two of whom were armed with iron bars. The suspects vandalized the truck by cutting the Suzi air pipe, forcing it to stop, before proceeding to rob the victim of an Infinix phone, personal clothes, and two 15kg bags of spaghetti, all valued at K6,850. The driver sustained injuries to his right cheek and shoulder but is out of danger. Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far.





In response to this criminal act, police have heightened patrols along Chirundu-Kafue Road and other high-risk areas to deter further incidents. We urge truck drivers and other motorists to exercise caution, particularly when traveling through isolated areas. We also call upon truckers to cooperate with law enforcement officers by adhering to police advice, reporting any suspicious activities, and avoiding unnecessary stops in unsafe locations.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all road users. We appeal to members of the public to provide any information that may assist in the apprehension of the perpetrators of this crime.





For any emergency or security concerns, please contact the nearest police station or call our toll-free lines.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER