CRIMINALS, YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured citizens that he is determined to create an environment which is not friendly to criminal activities.

Speaking during a Press Conference at State House Friday afternoon, Hichilema said he was elected to office to do the right thing, adding that crime will be fought without consideration of one’s political affiliation.

The Head of State affirmed that all individuals involved in the recent Gold Scam Scandal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport will not be spared.

Hichilema said no one will be allowed to hide under the name of the ruling party to commit crime, further commending Law Enforcement Agencies for being alert and timely in responding to the matter.

