CRIMUNALS SNATCH $30,000 + K30,000 FROM CHINESE NATIONAL AT SHOPPING MALL

CHINESE NATIONAL INJURED AT SHOPPING MALL DURING ROBBERY, CRIMINALS GRAB CASH

A 42-year-old Chinese National of Lusaka has sustained injuries while in the process of trying to prevent money worth about K30,000 and USD$30,000 respectively from being stolen.

Chen Xiaobin Frank of Roma area in Lusaka is believed to have parked at Centro Mall in Lusaka with a bag of the said money as he was in the process of trying to deposit it into a Stanbic Bank account.

However, as he was getting out of his vehicle four unknown criminals attacked him, with one of them grabbing his bag and heading back into the unknown vehicle they were driving.

The criminals then sped off at high speed while Mr Chen was still holding on to the bag, which he later let go of as the vehicle’s speed caused him injuries.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police have since instituted investigations into the matter.

He said the incident occurred on Thursday, July 6th at around 12:00 hours in Kabulonga area.

“Brief facts of the matter are that Chen Xiaobin Frank aged 42 of Roma went to Acacia Park at a named bank to withdraw money. After withdrawing, he proceeded to Kabulonga Centro Mall to deposit in an account of a business friend at Stanbic bank,” he said.

He said unfortunately, as he was parking his vehicle a Toyota Allion Registration number BAP 1004 light blue in colour, four criminals from unknown vehicle and registration number parked next to the victim’s vehicle.

Mr Hamoonga said as he was getting out of his car with a bag of money, one of them grabbed the bag from him and quickly got back in the car they were using and drove off at high speed.

“While driving off, the victim was holding on to the bag for a few meters whilst being dragged by the fast moving car and has since sustained bruises on his hands, legs and right cheek,” he said.

