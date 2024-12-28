Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t hold back when slamming the Ballon d’Or awards for ‘unfair’ decision



Cristiano Ronaldo slammed the Ballon d’Or awards by criticising the credibility of this year’s winner.

In October, Manchester City’s Rodri won the Ballon d’Or after a campaign in which the 28-year-old lost just one game and won the Premier League, Uefa Super Cup, Club World Cup and European Championships.

However, Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony in Paris, after Rodri beat Vinicius Junior to the men’s prize.

As per reports from news agency AFP and Spanish media, Real said their representatives would not go where Real were “not respected” after learning Vinicius would miss out on the trophy.

🫣 Cristiano Ronaldo held nothing back 🗣️ calling the Ballon d'Or award to Rodri 🏆 "unfair," as he showed his support for Vinícius Jr, whom he saw as the rightful winner 😱#beINSPORTS #ViniciusJr #CristianoRonaldo #BalondeOro #BallonDor #GlobeSoccerAwards pic.twitter.com/0qaNwbWLCc — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 27, 2024

Vinicius was Real top scorer in a campaign that saw the Spanish giants win the Champions League and La Liga. After Rodri was confirmed as the winner, Vinicius posted on X: “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready.”

And five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has now come out in support of the Brazilian, insisting he should have won the trophy while questioning the credibility of the prestigious prize.

Speaking at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Friday, Ronaldo said: “[Jude] Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Junior, this younger generation do a fantastic job and in my opinion they deserve to win the Ballon d’Or.