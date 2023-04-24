Cristiano Ronaldo escape punishment for obscene gesture during Al-Hilal loss

Cristiano Ronaldo has escaped any punishment for his obscene, crotch-grabbing gesture after Al-Nassr’s defeat to arch-rivals Al-Hilal last Tuesday.

The Al-Nassr forward endured a frustrating outing against Al-Hilal on Tuesday, with his antics during and after the game thrusting him under the limelight once more.

During the game, the Portuguese was lucky to receive a yellow card after delivering a WWE-inspired tackle on a rival, Gustavo Cuellar.

As Ronaldo made his way into the tunnel, he faced Lionel Messi taunts from those in the stands, infuriating him further.

In response, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared to grab his crotch towards the crowd. That action sparked so much controversy and widespread condemnation throughout the Middle East. There were calls for him to be expelled from the Saudi Pro League for what was considered an obscene insulting gesture.

However, Ronaldo has escaped any ban or punishment after the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Association looked into the incident and determined that no further action was required.

But according to GOAL, Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr did not escape as they were handed a 15,000 riyals non-appealable fine by the committee for the late arrival of their players for the start of the second half.

Ronaldo escaped punishment as only official match video clips were reviewed – rather than the videos posted on social media.

What Al-Nassr said about the Cristiano Ronaldo incident

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s club Al-Nasrr were confident that their iconic forward would avoid any retrospective punishment for his action. According to the Saudi club, Ronaldo was reacting to an injury he suffered in the groin region.

They said after the game: “Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free to think whatever they want.”