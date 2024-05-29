Al Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has capped his first full Saudi Pro League season in style by breaking the record for the most goals scored in one campaign.

The Portuguese striker, 39, scored a brace in his side’s 4-2 win over Al Ittihad on the final matchday to take his tally this season to 35 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League scoring�record

The previous record was held by former Al Nassr forward and Moroccan international Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 34 goals in 2018-19.

As a result of his achievements, Ronaldo has now become the first player to be a top goalscorer in four different top flights; the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A and the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, who played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, joined Al Nassr in January 2023.