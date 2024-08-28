Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his retirement plans, stating that Al-Nassr will likely be the final club of his career.

Speaking in an interview with Portuguese outlet NOW, the 39-year-old Portuguese star dropped a hint that he is not considering retiring soon despite his contract with the Saudi club expiring at the end of the season.

Ronaldo, who will turn 40 in February, said: ‘I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years… but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr.’

‘I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.’ he added.

Asked when it would be time to hang up his international boots, Ronaldo said: ‘When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance.

‘It will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one.

‘At the moment, I’m not thinking about being a coach of the first-team or any team.

‘It doesn’t even cross my mind, I’ve never thought about it. I don’t see my future going through that.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi side in January 2023, with a deal worth a reported £175-million-year, following his Manchester United departure.