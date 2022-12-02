Cristiano Ronaldo is about to sign at Al-Nassr.

The former Manchester United striker is expected to sign for two and a half seasons with the Saudi Arabia team, daily mail reported.

Ronaldo recently had a mutual agreement to end his contract with Manchester United after he made some revelation about the club and also hinted the press about the disrespect he faces there.

Not happy about his outing, the club decided to immediately end his contract before expiration day as many club stakeholders and fans were already expressing unsatisfactory emotions.

Cristiano will be coached by Rudi Garcia and will receive 200 M€ per season. He will play in the same club with Cameroonian stricker, Vincent Aboubakar if things work well.

TFY News