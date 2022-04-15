Erik ten Hag, the new manager of Manchester United, has reportedly stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is not in his plans for next season.

The Dutchman is expected to be named Manchester United’s new manager next season, maybe following his Ajax side’s Dutch Cup Final against PSV.

According to the Star, ten Hag wants Ronaldo out of United because he doesn’t fit into his plans for next season and beyond.

Since his return to the club at the conclusion of last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find his best form, dividing views among the club’s icons.

Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo’s former teammate at United during his first tenure, said earlier this month on Sky’s Monday Night Football that the deal had not gone well and that the club needed to focus on younger players moving forward.