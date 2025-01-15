Cristiano Ronaldo on the brink of signing a whopping £3M-A-WEEK contract extension

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to sign a new huge contract with Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr, worth over £167.9million (€200m).

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar joined the Saudi club in a blockbuster move in January 2023 following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.

The staggering contract sees him make around £164m per season for his on-pitch contributions, with another £49m of his salary coming from ventures off the field.

As per Saudi outlet ‘Al Khabar’, Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia is set to continue.

The former Real Madrid star is thought to be on the brink of extending his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season to prolong his stay at Al-Nassr – in a deal which will see him earn £3.19m (€3.8m) per week and £419,800 (€500,000) a day. When signed, the deal will confirm his status as the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Ronaldo has netted 75 goals in the 84 games he has played for his side so far.

The forward has only won one trophy – the 2023 Arab Club Championship, with Al-Nassr, missing out on two title tilts to Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal respectively.