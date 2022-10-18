Cristiano Ronaldo receives his lowest Ballon d’Or ranking for 17 years as he finishes in 20th place, while Lionel Messi fails to make the shortlist

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has received his lowest Ballon d’Or ranking in 17 years.

The Portuguese superstar finished in 20th place, which is the same position in which he finished in 2005.

Ronaldo, who has never been lower than 20th, has won the Ballon d’Or on five occasions, with the last coming in 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, who has frequently competed with Ronaldo for the prize, failed to make the shortlist. But he has won a record seven Ballons d’Or, including in 2021.