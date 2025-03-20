Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he’s yet to marry his partner of 9 years, Georgina Rodríguez

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed why he’s yet to marry his partner of nine years, Georgina Rodríguez.

The Portuguese footballer and the Argentine-Spanish social media personality have been dating since 2016, and they share two daughters: Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Rodríguez also plays the role of stepmother to Ronaldo’s three other children: Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and Mateo.

Despite their long relationship and growing family, the power couple has yet to formalise their union through marriage, leading to widespread speculation among their fans.

In Season 1, Episode 1 of the Netflix docuseries “I Am Georgina,” Ronaldo and Georgina shed light on their marital plans for the future.

Georgina Rodríguez, a successful model and entrepreneur said: “They [My darlings] are always joking about the wedding. When is the wedding? Since Jennifer Lopez’s song “The Ring or When” came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner seemingly responded, “I always tell her [Gio] that when we get that click, like everything in our life and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000% sure it will happen.”