Cristiano Ronaldo: “Saudi League Is Better Than MLS”.

After Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo said the Saudi Pro League is better than MLS.

Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard are just some of the high-profile players that have followed Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia this summer.

After winning the World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer and instead join Inter Miami on Sunday night.

Ronaldo said Monday night following Al-Nassr’s 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo in a preseason friendly that he has no plans to return to European football and that the quality of numerous leagues has declined.

When queried by Portuguese media about a possible comeback to a European team, Ronaldo said, “No, that door is completely closed.”

“At 38 and a half, it’s not worth it to me anymore.

“From where I sit, Europe has lost a lot of talent in football. For me, the Premier League stands alone as the only league with a significant amount of talent and a better level than all the others.

The quality of the Spanish league is low. Although the Portuguese league is rather good, it cannot be considered among the very best in Europe. I also think there was a significant loss to the German league. Never again will you see me play on European soil. I hope to one day play in Saudi Arabia.

I think the Saudi league is far better than the United States, Ronaldo said when asked about a prospective move to MLS. I’m rooting for Al-Nassr.

The ex-Manchester United and Juventus great claimed he inspired several players to relocate to Saudi Arabia from Europe this year.

Without a doubt. Ronaldo affirmed this as true.