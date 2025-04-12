Cristiano Ronaldo ventures into movie industry

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has announced a career away from the pitch.

The Portuguese footballer currently plying his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, Ronaldo, 40, is opening a new business venture. This will see him partner with filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, 54, the producer of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and the director of gangster films such as Snatch, and Layer Cake.

Ronaldo and Vaughn’s collaboration will see them launch a brand named UR MARV, an independent film studio that will focus on ’embracing innovative technology with a nod to tradition’.

A statement posted to Ronaldo’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, said: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo loves movies; Matthew Vaughn loves sport – and they both love a good story.

‘Both have been disruptive champions at their game and will now combine the world of sport and storytelling through the launch of UR MARV, an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition.’

Vaughan also stated: ‘Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him – he’s a real-life superhero.’