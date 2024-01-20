Cristiano Ronaldo wins multiple awards at Globe Soccer Awards

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo picked up multiple awards at the Globe Soccer Awards held in Dubai today, January 19.

In recognition of his prolific form in the calendar year under review, Al Nassr and Portuguese striker won the Best Middle East Player award, beating Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed El Shenawy to it.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also won the Maradona Award for being the top scorer in 2023, ahead of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe who scored 52 goals each for club and country, and Erling Haaland who scored 53 goals in 2023.

He also picked up the Fans’ Favourite Player of the Year award at the ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, Ronaldo who was at the award ceremony in Dubai alongside his lover, Georgina Rodríguez, said: I did an amazing season. I have to say thank you to my teammates and my coaches from Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.”

He continued: “I never won this trophy… the Best Middle East Player… and Maradona as well. So I will put them with passion in my museum because they are two special ones.

“I am so proud. I have to say thank you to my wife and my kids, they deal with me every day. Sometimes I know I’m a little bit boring but it is my job to be consistent every time.

“Thank you to Globe Soccer for this amazing award.”