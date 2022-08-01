Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent is reportedly still trying to engineer an exit for the footballer who wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

The 37-year-old did not return for pre-season training due to ‘family reasons’ and then missed United’s tour in Thailand and then Australia. Buthe played his first minutes of pre-season in the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but he left the stadium before the final whistle.

However, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is still actively trying to find his client a new club before the end of the transfer window and will do ‘everything he can’ to make a move happen, despite United standing firm that he will stay.

Last month, it was reported that Ronaldo wants to play at the highest level, and he wants to move to a club playing in the Champions League after United’s seventh-place finish last season.