CRITICIZING PANJI’S APPOINTMENT INSENSITIVE AND DISRESPECTFUL-MUTALE

Former Mishikishi Ward Councillor,Delight Mutale has called on those criticizing the appointment of retired Panji Kaunda to respect the appointing authority, as they reflect and prepare themselves for future leadership.

Mr Mutale who has described the social media backlash as insensitive and disrespectful, says credit should be given to the President for his wisdom in his choice of leaders.

He says choosing or appointing leaders should not focus only on whether someone is young or old, but criteria should also encompass both the young and the old.

“Just like it is in the Catholic Church, we have old and young priests, bishops and so on.The idea is about embracing everyone while realising that God’s choice is not segregative, but focuses on inclusive leadership” Mr Mutale noted.

He says youths and all those criticizing the appointment of senior members should realize that a time will also come when they will age, but be relevant for leadership and to serve.

He has called on people to reflect as they make their social media commentary in order to avoid jeopardising the morale for those appointed to work diligently for the people for whom they have been called to serve.

And Mr Mutale has called for social media sobriety that offers balanced and well researched criticizm.

“Social media should build and not destroy.Lets us all be responsible even as we offer checks and balances to government” he further said.

I remember when I was in my early 20’s,we could call people who were 30 and above as old now I can not believe that am already among the outgoing youths” he says.