CRUCIAL ALLIANCES, THE IMPERATIVE OF RETIRED GENERALS IN CRISIS MANAGEMENT



By Chanoda Ngwira F



In times of crisis, the call to action often necessitates a tapping into the reservoir of experience and strategic depth that retired Generals possess. While younger ranks like lieutenants and majors exude zeal and vitality, there are moments when the seasoned wisdom and battle-hardened expertise of former military leaders are indispensable. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for many junior officers, but the reality remains that in the crucible of crisis, the reins must be handed over to those who have weathered comparable storms before.



Former President Edgar Lungu emerges as a beacon of hope and guidance amidst the current quagmire under the UPND regime. His tenure and strategic acumen serve as a roadmap back to stability and progress, away from the shackles of a faltering administration. The pressing need for experienced leadership underscores the prevailing exigency for retired Generals to take charge, steering the ship back on course through turbulent waters. In such dire circumstances, allegiance to competence and merit must eclipse pride and rank, heralding a crucial paradigm shift in crisis governance.



As lieutenants, majors, and all personnel grapple with relinquishing control to seasoned hands, the harsh truth remains: the salvation of a nation often hinges on tough decisions and uncomfortable concessions. While the lure of youthful vigor and new ideas is enticing, the weight of responsibility demands the sagacity and strategic finesse that only experienced leaders can offer. In the epoch of uncertainty, the urgent plea for retired Generals to lead the charge is not just a matter of choice but a dire necessity for national resurgence and redemption from the throes of a failed regime.



(Chanoda Ngwira is a Public Administrator, Teacher, writer, former Trade Unionist and Political commentator. For private discourses, email orisonconsult@gmail.com/chanodangwira@yahoo.com)