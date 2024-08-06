CRUCIAL ALLIANCES, THE IMPERATIVE OF RETIRED GENERALS IN CRISIS MANAGEMENT
By Chanoda Ngwira F
In times of crisis, the call to action often necessitates a tapping into the reservoir of experience and strategic depth that retired Generals possess. While younger ranks like lieutenants and majors exude zeal and vitality, there are moments when the seasoned wisdom and battle-hardened expertise of former military leaders are indispensable. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for many junior officers, but the reality remains that in the crucible of crisis, the reins must be handed over to those who have weathered comparable storms before.
Former President Edgar Lungu emerges as a beacon of hope and guidance amidst the current quagmire under the UPND regime. His tenure and strategic acumen serve as a roadmap back to stability and progress, away from the shackles of a faltering administration. The pressing need for experienced leadership underscores the prevailing exigency for retired Generals to take charge, steering the ship back on course through turbulent waters. In such dire circumstances, allegiance to competence and merit must eclipse pride and rank, heralding a crucial paradigm shift in crisis governance.
As lieutenants, majors, and all personnel grapple with relinquishing control to seasoned hands, the harsh truth remains: the salvation of a nation often hinges on tough decisions and uncomfortable concessions. While the lure of youthful vigor and new ideas is enticing, the weight of responsibility demands the sagacity and strategic finesse that only experienced leaders can offer. In the epoch of uncertainty, the urgent plea for retired Generals to lead the charge is not just a matter of choice but a dire necessity for national resurgence and redemption from the throes of a failed regime.
(Chanoda Ngwira is a Public Administrator, Teacher, writer, former Trade Unionist and Political commentator. For private discourses, email orisonconsult@gmail.com/chanodangwira@yahoo.com)
Mawe….who is a general??? This example is misplaced. 7 years was a great dis-servixe to Zambia and will never come back.
Napapata. Ekale fye uyo tata, pantu takwata nesoni ebwafya bwa kwa Lungu.
I stopped reading the article as soon as I came across a suggestion that ECL would fall into the category of retired Generals that would be handy in reasolving our problems.
It is clear to me that the writer does not appreciate the fact that most of the problems the country is currently facing are as a result of the poor leadership of ECL and PF.
True Zambian, aaaah . You remind me of a Kenyan friend who was. Celebrating that Daniel Toroitich arap Moi has been lost elections in 2002 and Kabika is their saviour for a new dawn as many Zambian hoped after gigantic promises for lost souls. Their hoped started fading at the neck speed just as we are seeing and witnessing in Zambia. HH is the saviour neither the solution to our problems. HH is the problem to our solutions at the moment. Zambians mandated him with their power to preside over their own affairs but , the level of nepotism ,tribalism, corruption, incompetency, lack of leadership, hatred, capturing the very institutions that the people of this country treasure as source of pride and joy, abuse of power , persecution of people from religions that are not aligned with Zambezi religion, the police has become as a tool from oppression, parliament a tool to silence the people’s voices, courts to jail to instil fear and torture, ACC, DEC and DPP institutions of injustice and selective injustice,ECZ is completely captured . They send people to go to Luapula to do voter registration in November 2023 to see how many people will register and observing there were more people than expected , despite chiefs asking for extension they stopped because the all exercise was to measure what the people will respond and use this information by UPND ECZ. Jackie Mwimbu a minister with no heart but full of hatred and his mouth is as dark as a black mamba, regionalism and barbarism . For those Tongas enjoying the current happenings being given positions and opportunities, power to do what ever they wish they will not accept my opinion because power has blinded them to see or hear the truth because the truth pains. The people who are saying what I have written are the people who believed and opposed PF to their injustice but no level of nepotism or tribalism we witnessed in PF to this level. When you are no longer in power we will publish the list of government institutions and who was heading them , you will get surprised and shocked
@Pafwenamwine, It is good that you are waiting for the UPND to come out of power before you publish the list of who headed what during their reign.
In the meantime, since PF is back into opposition, kindly publish the list of government institutions and the people who headed them during the ten-year period that PF ruled Zambia.